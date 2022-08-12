Baltimore County police identify man found dead in car fire

Baltimore County police on Friday released the name of a 68-year-old man whose body was found in a burning car in Rosedale more than two weeks ago.

Advertisement

Linzie D. Bonds II was pulled out of the car after police were dispatched to a commercial area in the 3400 block of North Pulaski Highway at 7:50 p.m. on July 27, according to a police department news release.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner identified Bonds on Tuesday and police revealed his name publicly on Friday. The police did not say on Friday where Bonds was from.

Advertisement

An autopsy is being conducted to determine when and how Bonds died, the police report said.

The department’s arson squad is investigating the blaze.