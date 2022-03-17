Review finds ‘major concerns’ with York police response to case of ex-Baltimore County cop who kidnapped, killed his children

Manhunt ends The scene of a crash outside the small town of Ringgold, MD, that ended the manhunt for ex-Baltimore County Officer Robert Vicosa and his alleged criminal accomplice, Tia Bynum, on Thursday. The two had been on the run after allegedly kidnapping his two daughters, ages 7 and 6, from his estranged wife in York County, Pennsylvania. (Kevin Richardson/Baltimore Sun)

A review into how local police in York, Pennsylvania handled a court order for a former Baltimore County officer who killed himself and his children has concluded with “major concerns,” officials say.

The Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office, which conducted the investigation, said in a statement it was unable to share details of the findings publicly but noted it had sent a letter to the local district attorney outlining its “major concerns with certain lapses and decisions leading up to this tragic situation.”

Advertisement

Ex-Baltimore County officer Robert Vicosa’s estranged wife, Marisa Vicosa, filed a private criminal complaint last November, after police say Vicosa killed himself and their two daughters. It alleged York County Regional Police Chief Timothy Damon put a stop to her emergency protective order, issued shortly before Vicosa went on the run with their two daughters and an accomplice.

Four days later, Vicosa would shoot and kill the two girls, ages 6 and 7, along with his accomplice and himself, as authorities closed in on them, police said.

Advertisement

Marisa Vicosa’s attorney said Thursday there was no “criminality” found in the attorney general investigation, noting it would have required proof beyond a reasonable doubt.

Still, Harold Goodman said, the findings included “huge, serious lapses by the police department.”

“We, my firm and I, intend to vigorously pursue civil rights and other civil claims for Ms. Vicosa and on behalf of her two deceased, murdered children, against police and others, to vindicate their rights,” Goodman said.

The attorney general’s office said Vicosa’s private criminal complaint had been withdrawn.

A voicemail left for a spokesman for the York police agency was not immediately returned Thursday.

York police previously said the department searched Vicosa’s home on the afternoon of Nov. 15, despite a judge approving a search warrant the night before. By the time police got there, Vicosa and the girls were gone.

Giana and Aaminah Vicosa, whose father, Robert Vicosa, an ex-Baltimore County cop, kidnapped them from his estranged wife in Pennsylvania and went on the run. He shot and killed the girls and his accomplice, along with himself. (Handout / HANDOUT)

In her private criminal complaint, Marisa Vicosa said she was told by two police officers around 3 a.m. Nov. 15 that the police chief had “put a stop” to an emergency protective order she was granted by a judge on Nov. 14.

Advertisement

“I am given no explanation for the stop and am still unaware of the reason for stopping the order,” she wrote. “In the meantime, my two daughters continue to be in the custody of their father, who is a danger to them, me and himself.”

The York County District Attorney’s office confirmed it had received the attorney general’s office’s letter on Wednesday but said he wasn’t able to provide details about its contents.

“Any information provided to us by the Office of Attorney General will be reviewed, fully considered and analyzed against the information we already have,” said Kyle King, a spokesman for the department.

King also noted the district attorney, David W. Sunday Jr., had initiated a working group in the wake of the killings to understand how to prevent similar tragedies. King said Sunday has met with local police chiefs and victims groups over the past few months.

Breaking News Alerts As it happens Get updates on the coronavirus pandemic and other news as it happens with our free breaking news email alerts. >

Vicosa led police on a four-day manhunt in November that stretched from Cockeysville to York County, Pennsylvania. He and his alleged accomplice, Tia Bynum, a Baltimore County Police officer, were accused of kidnapping Vicosa’s two daughters, Giana and Aaminah Vicosa, from his estranged wife in York County.

Police, who pleaded with Vicosa and Bynum to drop the girls off at a safe location, said the two committed a robbery and carjacking while fleeing. They were also accused of holding Marisa Vicosa captive the weekend prior to the manhunt, with Robert Vicosa accused of drugging, threatening and sexually assaulting her.

Advertisement

The situation ended tragically on Nov. 18, following a brief police pursuit into Western Maryland that ended with a minor car crash. Police found Vicosa, Bynum and the two girls inside the car with gunshot wounds. Three died at the scene and one girl was flown to a hospital where she later died.

Vicosa was fired by Baltimore County Police last August, which his mother previously said led him to snap.

Internal affairs records indicated Vicosa had been found guilty of being sexually inappropriate with subordinates, including watching inappropriate videos, making sexual remarks and leering. A trial board demoted him from sergeant to officer and took away 45 days of leave.

Charges brought in 2021 accused him of insubordination, sleeping on the job and refusing to be trained. A trial board took away 20 days of leave and he was then fired.

Vicosa had previously served as a sergeant in the Catonsville precinct, while Bynum worked in Baltimore County Police’s Criminal Investigations Bureau.