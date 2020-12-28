Person suspected in Harford armed robberies dies of self-inflicted wound in Baltimore County after police pursuit, authorities say

A person suspected in a string of armed robberies in Harford County apparently shot themself while being pursued by sheriff’s deputies and police officers in Baltimore County Sunday morning, authorities said.
The person died at a hospital after their car came to a crashing halt on I-695, near Eastern Avenue, Baltimore County police said.
Police declined to identify the person until their next of kin was notified.
Harford County sheriff’s deputies announced before 8 a.m. Sunday that they were pursuing the person, who was wanted for several armed robberies, into Baltimore County. Police said the sheriff’s department said the person was driving a 2004 Honda Accord.
Baltimore County police said officers joined in the pursuit when the chase crossed into the county near Philadelphia Road and Campbell Boulevard.
Officers followed the Honda onto the inner loop of I-695 near Route 702. That’s where police said the vehicle began to drive erratically.
The sedan struck a guardrail several times before it came to a stop before Eastern Avenue, police said.
Police approached the vehicle and found the driver was seriously injured. The officers busted the window to remove the driver, police said, and Medics took the driver to the hospital. The person was pronounced dead by medial staff.
Officers found a weapon inside the Honda, police said.
Police said investigators believe the car began driving erratically and crashed because the driver suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Baltimore County police said the Harford County Sheriff’s Office and Aberdeen Police Department are responsible for information about the initial pursuit and the alleged armed robberies that prompted deputies to chase the person suspected.
“The subject was under surveillance, prior to the pursuit, as a person of interest in multiple commercial armed robberies being investigated by the Harford County Sheriff’s Office,” Cristie Hopkins, a sheriff’s office spokesperson, said in an email.
Hopkins declined to disclose more details, citing the open investigation. She said the sheriff’s office would release more details “after the investigation is further along.”
Latest Crime
In the meantime, police said Baltimore County homicide detectives will investigate the death.