Man arrested after allegedly robbing Chick-fil-A in Perry Hall

Baltimore County police officers arrested a man accused of robbing a Chick-fil-A Thursday afternoon in Perry Hall.
Parrish Owens, 52, was arrested and charged with robbery, misdemeanor theft and first- and second-degree assault, according to police.
Police were called to the 8800 block of Belair Road just after 1 p.m. for a business robbery. Officers say Owens entered the business and announced an “armed robbery” threatening employees and demanding cash. He pushed one employee and pulled the drawer out of the register, police said.
Police said Owens fled the scene with the cash drawer while in a Hyundai Tucson.
Officers arrested Owens after witnesses began calling 911 during the robbery and gave detailed descriptions of the suspect and vehicle. Owens was located inside of the Hyundai on Joppa and Avondale roads, police said.
Owens remains held without bail following a bail review hearing Friday morning.