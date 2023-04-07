Retired Baltimore County Police colonel would be county’s first Black police chief

Baltimore County will have a Black police chief for the first time if the county council approves County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr.’s nominee, retired county police Col. Robert McCullough.

Olszewski’s choice follows a national search and interviews by a panel that selected finalists. McCullough would replace interim chief Dennis Delp, who has led the department since former chief Melissa Hyatt’s departure in late 2022.

“Robert McCullough is a barrier breaking, homegrown leader with decades of experience who both understands the needs of our department — and the brave men and women who serve in it — and shares my values for 21st century community policing,” Olszewski said in a news release. “I am confident that under his leadership we can continue to strengthen accountability, promote more equitable policing, and keep Baltimore County’s residents and neighborhoods safe for years to come.”

A military veteran, McCullough retired in 2021 as operations bureau chief after a 35-year career with the Baltimore County Police. When he started as an 18-year-old cadet in 1985, he was one of just two Black cadets in his class at the time, he told The Baltimore Sun in 2015.

Then-Capt. Robert McCullough talks about the Baltimore County Police Department's efforts to diversify its top command. (Kenneth K. Lam / Baltimore Sun)

McCullough also worked as bureau chief of criminal investigations, the commander of the Eastern Patrol Division and as the department’s Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness Commander, Olszewski said in the release, in addition to leading the agency’s COVID-19 contact tracing.

A 30-year resident of Baltimore County, McCullough holds a bachelor’s degree and a master’s in management from Johns Hopkins University.

“I am honored and humbled to rejoin the department where I started my public safety career, and to have the opportunity to lead the brave men and women of the Baltimore County Police Department,” McCullough said in the release. “I look forward to working with our officers, and the community to foster relationships built on trust, mutual respect, and a desire for safe, healthy, and thriving communities.”

Democratic Council Chairman Julian Jones, who sat on a panel that interviewed candidates and recommended finalists to Olszewski, said McCullough’s nomination as the first Black chief was “making history.”

“We should certainly recognize it, and congratulate him. At the same time, he is well deserving of the job,” Jones said. He said McCullough was well-respected in the department and had the right temperament for the role.

The union representing Baltimore County officers, the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 40, publicly sparred with Hyatt, issuing a vote of no-confidence in her leadership in May. A representative chosen by the union, retired Baltimore County officer Don Bridges, was on the panel that recommended finalists to Olszewski.

Tony Fugett, a former president of the Baltimore County NAACP, said when McCullough was named colonel, he became the department’s first Black colonel since Johnny Whitehead retired in 1997. Whitehead was also the county’s first Black police captain.

“It was significant,” Fugett said in an interview. “What the administration had been telling us is it took time for someone to get into the ranks and work their way up to colonel. They were knocking folks off at the captain and lieutenant level, so they were never getting to colonel or major.”

Advertisement

The Blue Guardians, a group representing Baltimore County officers of color, has said they want the next chief to prioritize developing internal Black candidates and promoting them to leadership roles.

About 15.5% of the police force’s sworn members were Black and the rest were white, as of June, according to the department.

The Sun requested more recent racial demographics of the police department and its leadership ranks on Tuesday, repeating a previous request from January. The police department has not yet fulfilled the request.

Baltimore Sun reporter Lia Russell contributed to this article.