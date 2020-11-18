23-year-old man shot and killed inside a Reisterstown business, police say

A 23-year-old man was shot and killed inside a Reisterstown business Tuesday morning, police said.
Baltimore County Police said they were called to the 100 block of Chartley Drive to investigate a medical call just before 8 a.m.
Officers said they found Davontae Allen Eden, 23, of the 12000 block of Diploma Drive, suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the upper body. He died at the scene.
Detectives are continuing to investigate the shooting but believe it was targeted, police said.
Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland is offering a $2,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest and charges.