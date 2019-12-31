Baltimore County police say a 28-year-old man was fatally shot in Reisterstown Sunday.
The department wrote in a news release that officers were called to the area of the 12,000 block of Tarragon Road just before 8 p.m. for a report of a person lying on the ground.
When officers arrived, they found Jerry Josiah Eley, 28, of Windsor Mill, who’d been shot in the upper body. He was declared dead at the scene, police wrote.
Homicide detectives are handling the case and anyone with information is asked to cal 410-307-2020.