Police say they arrested a 29-year-old man and charged him with attempted murder after he stabbed a man during a robbery at a Middle River home Sunday.
Reginald Barber of Middle River is charged with attempted first-degree murder, several counts of first- and second-degree assault and two counts of misdemeanor theft, the Baltimore County Police Department wrote in a news release Monday.
Police say Barber knocked on the door of a home on the first block of Oakgrove Drive shortly after 1 p.m. and, after a woman answered the door, took out a handgun and knife, and demanded cash and personal items.
Barber struck the woman in the head with the handgun and placed her in a closet, police wrote, before he stabbed a male victim inside the home with the knife and fled on foot.
Police said Barber later threatened his girlfriend with the gun.
The man suffered life-threatening injuries but is expected to survive, police wrote.
Barber was arrested around 5 a.m. Monday, police wrote, and is being held without bail. No attorney was listed in online court records as representing him.