Former Ravens lineman charged with domestic assault in Baltimore County

The 6-foot-6, 295-pound Kamalu was a standout for Miami in 2015 and went undrafted the following year. He made his NFL debut for the Houston Texans in Week 13 of his rookie season, appeared in nine games in 2017 and was waived before the 2018 season. Kamalu spent a month on the Arizona Cardinals’ practice squad that year before joining the New England Patriots, who went on to win Super Bowl LIII.