Former Ravens lineman charged with domestic assault in Baltimore County

Ufomba Kamalu, a former Ravens defensive lineman, was arrested and charged in a domestic assault in Pikesville on Thursday before being cut from the team, Baltimore County Police said Friday.
Police were called just after 10 a.m. to the 1700 block of Reisterstown Road for a reported domestic assault, and officers spoke with a woman suffering from “a visible injury,” police said.
The woman told police that she and Kamalu had an argument that escalated into a physical fight, “at which time Kamalu assaulted the woman, causing the injury,” police said.
Kamalu was not at the house when police arrived, so a warrant was issued for his arrest Wednesday and served Thursday morning, according to the police department.
Kamalu, 27, who lives on Caerleon Court in Garrison, was released on $20,000 bond. The Ravens released him immediately upon learning of the investigation, police said. A Ravens spokesman confirmed Kamalu had been released Wednesday but declined to comment further.
His attorney, Benjamin Herbst, declined to comment when reached by phone Friday.
The 6-foot-6, 295-pound Kamalu was a standout for Miami in 2015 and went undrafted the following year. He made his NFL debut for the Houston Texans in Week 13 of his rookie season, appeared in nine games in 2017 and was waived before the 2018 season. Kamalu spent a month on the Arizona Cardinals’ practice squad that year before joining the New England Patriots, who went on to win Super Bowl LIII.
The Ravens signed Kamalu off the Patriots’ practice squad in late October last season, waived him three weeks later and re-signed him to their practice squad. He didn’t appear in any games.
The Baltimore County Domestic Violence Hotline is available for anyone suffering from domestic violence: 410-828-6390. You can also call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233. If you are in immediate danger, dial 911.
Both the Essex District Court and the new Catonsville District Courthouse remain open for anyone in Baltimore County who needs to obtain a protective order.
Baltimore Sun reporter Jonas Shaffer contributed to this article.
