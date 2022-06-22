20-year-old man killed in Randallstown, Baltimore County Police say

Baltimore County Police detectives are investigating after a 20-year-old man was found dead on Tuesday evening in Randallstown.

Ammon Riveria, 20, was found suffering from a gunshot wound in the 8700 block of Liberty Road, police said in a news release . Officers responded to a report of an unresponsive male subject, the release said.

Advertisement

That block of Liberty Road includes several stores, including a Walmart, Subway and Marshalls department store. Police spokesman Trae Corbin said Riveria was found shot in a parking lot.

In February, police said a man who they believed was shot in the same block, 8700 Liberty Road, sought medical treatment for a gunshot injury. That person was not identified. Corbin said that investigation is still ongoing and no arrests have been made.

Advertisement

The county’s crime data dashboard, updated through the end of May, shows police handled 12 homicides since Jan. 1, 2022, compared to 24 cases, with 29 victims, through the same time period in 2021.

Corbin said Wednesday Riveria’s killing would mark the 14th homicide in the county so far this year.

No contact information for surviving family members was immediately available.