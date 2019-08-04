Advertisement

Man dead in Randallstown in what investigators say they believe is a targeted shooting

Phil Davis
By
Baltimore Sun |
Aug 04, 2019 | 6:34 PM

A man was found shot dead in Randallstown on Sunday morning and police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect.

Baltimore County police wrote in a news release that officers were called to the scene of a reported shooting in the area of the 3900 block of Shenton Road at 11:19 a.m.

Upon arriving, the officers found a man who’d been shot, police wrote. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police did not identify the victim nor name a suspect in his death. The department wrote that investigators believe it was a targeted killing.

Anyone with information is asked to call 410-307-2020.

