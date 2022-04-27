One man injured in Randallstown shooting

One man was injured Monday in a shooting in an apartment building’s parking lot in Randallstown, Baltimore County Police say.

At 11:15 p.m. Monday, officers responded to the 8500 block of Glen Michael Lane for a reported shooting.

Once there, they located a man inside an apartment suffering from a gunshot wound, according to a police news release. Their initial investigation indicated that the shooting took place in the parking lot, the news release stated.

The man was transported to the hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them at 410-307-2020, or to contact Metro Crime Stoppers to make an anonymous report by calling 1-866-7LOCKUP. Individuals who provide information to Metro Crime Stoppers may be eligible for a monetary reward of up to $2,000, according to the police department.