Baltimore County prosecutors won’t bring charges against police in October fatalities, question ‘undue delay’ of AG investigation

Baltimore County prosecutors decided not to bring criminal charges against two police officers involved in civilian deaths in separate incidents last October — and questioned how long it took for state investigators to complete their report, according to declination letters obtained by The Baltimore Sun.

Deputy State’s Attorney Robin Coffin found that Maryland Transportation Authority Police Officer Theodore Jeremenko acted appropriately in an Oct. 9 police pursuit that turned fatal and was “nowhere near” the 26-year-old man when he lost control of his vehicle, which Coffin said caused his death.

And, she said, a Baltimore County Police lieutenant identified only as Lt. Mead was “justified” in shooting a 36-year-old man on Oct. 11 “for the protection of Lt. Mead’s life and the surrounding community.” A county salary database lists a Gregory Mead as a police lieutenant.

Coffin raised concerns in the letters, addressed to the attorney general and the leaders of the relevant police agencies, about the length of time it took both cases to reach the local prosecutors for review, calling it an “undue delay” that contributed to stress and uncertainty.

The two incidents on Oct. 9 and Oct. 11 were the first to be investigated by the state Attorney General’s Office in compliance with a 2021 law directing the office’s new Independent Investigations Division to look into police-involved deaths, including fatal pursuits, shootings and in-custody deaths.

Under that process, the state investigators prepare a report with findings and analysis then share it with local prosecutors. Those officials make a determination about whether to prosecute the officers involved.

[ In Maryland, police no longer investigate themselves after deadly shootings. Here's how cases are being handled. ]

A spokesman for the Independent Investigations Division said last week that the office’s reports “have not been made public yet” and would be shared by news release when they were.

Both were turned over to the Baltimore County State’s Attorney’s Office at the end of March, with Coffin issuing her findings by letter within about one week of receiving the reports.

The first case, an Oct. 9 police pursuit, led to the death of Jawuan Ginyard of Baltimore. Coffin wrote Ginyard was attempting to elude a police officer and under the influence of alcohol when he lost control of his vehicle. She said there was “no basis for the consideration of any criminal charges” against Jeremenko.

The attorney general’s office has previously said Jeremenko saw a traffic violation by Ginyard at Conway Street and Interstate 395 in downtown Baltimore and pursued him on Interstate 95 South. He attempted a traffic stop near Interstate 695, but Ginyard drove onto I-695.

Jeremenko followed, according to the office’s statement, “out of concern that the driver was impaired.”

Ginyard exited I-695 at Wilkens Avenue, where he lost control on the exit ramp, hit the median and was ejected from the vehicle.

In raising questions about the length of the attorney general’s office’s investigation, Coffin wrote there was dash cam footage of the pursuit, which she said “practically on its own removed any possibility of criminal liability.” A supervisor involved in deciding the appropriateness of a pursuit was interviewed the same day, and Ginyard’s autopsy was signed in December.

“Even if this is considered a ‘police-involved’ death, it does not make sense that Officer Jeremenko and the family of Jawaun Ginyard had to wait five and a half months for the investigation to be forwarded to this office,” Coffin said.

The second case took place Oct. 11 when Jovan Lewis Singleton was shot and killed. According to Coffin, Mead attempted to detain Singleton in connection with an armed robbery and hit-and-run, when Singleton began running away.

Singleton fired two shots at Mead, according to Coffin’s letter, which she said was supported by a witness and a casing recovered from the scene. Mead fired six to seven rounds, striking Singleton, Coffin said, and thought he might have been shot because he felt a pain in his leg. The letter doesn’t specify whether Mead was actually wounded.

Coffin notes in the letter that the Independent Investigations Division was concerned because Mead would not do a “full forensic interview.”

He later, according to Coffin, did an interview with Sgt. Christopher Taylor at Coffin’s request. The interview is not included in the letter obtained by The Sun.

Coffin again raised concerns about the duration of the attorney general’s office’s investigation, writing that she was briefed in December about the investigation and all of the information in the report was shared then, but it took three months for it to be sent to her.

“The stress and uncertainty for all persons involved cannot be overstated,” Coffin said. “Undue delay, also, unquestionably does not serve the public.”

John Singleton, Jovan’s father, said he hadn’t yet seen the attorney general’s office’s investigation into Mead or gotten answers about where on his body Jovan was shot, whether it was in the back or the front. (Coffin’s letter doesn’t specify the location but says Mead fired “6 to 7 consecutive rounds.”)

In response to the letter’s description of events, John Singleton said, “I don’t believe my son would do something like that.”

Jovan had two sons, ages 12 and 15, John said. He added that Jovan was afraid of police because one of them had kicked him in the mouth as a teen.

There were 31 civilian deaths involving law enforcement officers in 2020, according to the most recent state report tracking statewide deaths; of those, 15 were fatal shootings by police. Montgomery County Police had the most with four incidents, followed by Baltimore County Police, Baltimore Police, Maryland State Police and Prince George’s County Police, each with two.

The other civilian deaths, according to the medical examiner and the state report, included three suicides, nine accidents that led to 10 deaths, two deaths by natural causes and one undetermined fatality.

A state report tracking 2021 fatalities involving law enforcement is expected to be released June 30.