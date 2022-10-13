Maryland Attorney General: Unlicensed Baltimore County contractor to pay $83K to customers, $112K in penalties

More than a dozen people who paid an unlicensed Baltimore County contractor large deposits to build pools they never got will receive restitution, Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh announced Wednesday.

Patrick Michael Savage, operating as Extreme Backyard’s in Middle River, is ordered to pay 15 victims at least $83,000 along with about $112,000 in penalties and costs, according to a final order from the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division.

The Maryland Office of Administrative Hearings found in July that Savage, who did not have a home improvement license, told customers he would install pools at their homes, charged them large deposits and then never came back to construct those pools. Savage also charged more than one-third of a contract amount for a deposit, which is prohibited under Maryland law.

One disabled Odenton man told Savage in June 2020 that he needed the aboveground pool to ease his heat intolerance and give his four medically fragile children a place to swim safe from COVID, according to court records. After paying Savage more than $10,000, he tried unsuccessfully to contact the contractor at least 23 times about the uncompleted project and never received a refund.

The 15 individuals named in the final order paid Savage $700 to $12,000 for home improvement services.

Under the final order, Savage is not allowed to take deposits from customers before he provides goods or services unless he first posts a $100,000 performance bond. Savage cannot offer home improvement services until he obtains a license and follows other Maryland consumer laws.

Consumers harmed by Savage may call the Consumer Protection Division at 410-528-8662 or file a complaint online at www.marylandattorneygeneral.gov.