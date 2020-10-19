Kingsville man posting political sign is arrested after shooting at men honking truck horn, Baltimore County Police say

Baltimore County Police said a Kingsville man was arrested Saturday after firing a gun at men driving by in a truck.
Police said they were called to the 11000 block of Cedar Lane in Kingsville for an assault around 2:30 p.m.
Men drove past the Cedar Lane and Mount Vista Road intersection with a political campaign sign in the back of their truck, police said, at the same time another man, Douglas Edward Kuhn, was putting a separate political sign on his property.
The men honked their horn as they drove past, police said, and Kuhn picked up a shotgun and fired it several times. Nobody was injured and the truck was not damaged.
Kuhn, 50, was arrested and charged with two counts of first- and second-degree assault and use of a firearm as a felon, along with several other charges, according to online court records. Kuhn is being held without bail at the Baltimore County Detention Center and is awaiting a bail review hearing.