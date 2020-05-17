Baltimore County police shoot 2 people in Essex

Two people were shot by Baltimore County police after officers responded to a nuisance call about a crowded parking lot in Essex Saturday night, officials said.
The crowd had dispersed by around 10:42 p.m. when officers arrived in the first block of Skipjack Court, but the first officer to arrive “was confronted with an armed suspect and discharged his weapon,” according to Officer Jennifer Peach, a Baltimore County police spokeswoman.
Neither of the people who were shot by police were identified as of Sunday morning. The person who was armed, according to police, was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. The other injured person was also taken to the hospital and is expected to recover, police said.
Police did not specify how or why the second person was struck by police gunfire. The officer, whose name was not immediately released, was not injured.
Further details about the incident, including whether the armed person fired their weapon, were not immediately available Sunday morning, Peach said.
Homicide detectives are investigating the police shooting and will be reviewing the body camera footage of the officers involved, she said.