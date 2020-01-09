A Virginia man pleaded guilty Thursday to impersonating a police officer and wearing a loaded handgun and dark blue uniform when he pulled over a driver on I-695 in Baltimore County.
Timothy Trivett, 54, of Yorktown, Virginia, also admitted to carrying handcuffs, a knife, baton and pepper spray when he made the fake traffic stop last June.
The former security guard faced as much as five years in prison. He had no previous criminal record and Baltimore County Circuit Judge H. Patrick Stringer Jr. placed him on probation for one year, despite objections from the prosecutor.
“The facts of this case are a little alarming,” Assistant State’s Attorney Allan Webster told the judge. “I don’t understand it; I never will understand the reasons for that behavior.”
Trivett himself did not offer an explanation for his actions. His public defender, Benjamin Sutley, spoke briefly about his intentions.
“He saw someone driving aggressively and he certainly overstepped his authority,” Sutley told the judge.
Trivett worked at the time as a private security guard delivering paychecks around Dundalk and South Baltimore, his public defender said. Sutley told the judge Trivett was wearing his security guard uniform with patches when he made the traffic stop. Trivett lived in Parkton at the time. He was driving home from work, Sutley said.
A state trooper noticed Trivett driving a black and white Chevrolet Impala with flashing lights in the front and rear. Trivett pulled over a Honda Accord on the shoulder of I-695, and the trooper pulled up behind Trivett. In charging documents, the trooper wrote that he asked Trivett if he had a permit to carry the gun or a security guard license. He responded “no.”
Outside the courtroom Thursday, Trivett insisted the gun was not loaded. But he had just pleaded guilty to carrying a loaded handgun.
The judge prohibited him from possessing another gun.
In arguing for probation, Sutley said Trivett quit his job and moved back to Virginia where he cares for his ill wife around the clock.