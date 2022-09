Baltimore County police officers responded to a call about service of an unconscious gunshot victim Friday night, Sgt. Gladys Brown said.

The incident took place at Liberty Road and Washington Avenue in Milford Mill. The Pikesville precinct received the call at 9:24 p.m. and are in early stages of the investigation, Brown said.

More details will be provided as they are available and that officers are working diligently to assess the situation, Brown said.