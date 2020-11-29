Woman found dead in Pikesville hotel, police rule it a suspicious death

An unidentified woman was found dead in a Pikesville hotel and Baltimore County police are asking for the public’s help in what’s been ruled a suspicious death.
The department wrote in a news release that the woman was found at the Howard Johnson by Wyndam hotel in the 400 block of Reisterstown Road around 7 a.m. after receiving a call about a sick or injured person.
Officers found the woman in a second-floor hotel room and medics pronounced her dead at the scene with apparent signs of trauma.
Detectives from the department’s homicide unit are investigating the death and ask anyone with information to call 410-307-2020. People can also leave tips anonymously at 1-866-7Lockup.
Anyone with information could receive up to $2,000 in rewards for information that leads to an arrest.