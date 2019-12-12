Baltimore County Police have placed camera towers at two kosher markets in Pikesville following the fatal mass shooting Tuesday in a kosher grocery in Jersey City, New Jersey.
County Councilman Izzy Patoka, who represents the area, told residents in an email Thursday that he partnered with the Pikesville police precinct and Baltimore City Councilman Isaac “Yitzy” Schleifer to have camera towers placed at the Market Maven and Seven Mile Market to monitor for “any suspicious activity” and to ensure the safety of the employees and customers at both stores.
Patoka stressed his in email the towers are being placed there "out of an abundance of caution” after four victims — Leah Minda Ferencz, Miguel Douglas Rodriguez, Moshe Deutsch and Det. Joseph Seals — were killed during an attack at a kosher grocery store in Jersey City.
“Now more than ever, we must be committed and unified in the fight to eliminate antisemitism, bigotry and hate from our society,” Patoka said.
Two gunmen opened fire on police officers and random pedestrians Tuesday at the JC Kosher Supermarket in Jersey City. The gunmen were shot to death during a prolonged standoff with police.
Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio quickly called the attack out as anti-Semitic. New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal said officials have obtained evidence that could reveal a motive, and that the attack is being investigated as a hate crime and act of domestic terror.
Patoka in his email mentioned the “horrific and reprehensible crime of hate” in Jersey City marks the third time within the past 14 months a Jewish establishment has been the target of a “deadly antisemitic attack” in the nation. Patoka praised the county police department for their “proactive response."
“No person should have to fear for their life at the grocery store, school, work, place of worship or anywhere in between,” he said.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.