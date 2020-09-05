Pedestrian seriously injured in hit-and-run in Randallstown

Baltimore County police say they are looking for the driver of a vehicle that left the scene after causing life-threatening injuries to a female pedestrian Friday night in Randallstown.
Police said the woman, who has not yet been identified, attempted to cross Liberty Road near Marriottsville Road and fell to the ground. She was struck by a vehicle traveling westbound.
The driver made no attempt to stop at the scene, police said, and continued westbound.
The victim is being treated at a hospital for injuries police described as life-threatening.
Police are asking anyone who may have information to call 410-307-2020. Police say callers can remain anonymous.