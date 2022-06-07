Maryland Park Police officer who shot two people in Parkville will not face criminal charges

No criminal charges will be filed against a Maryland-National Capital Park Police officer who reported shooting two people in Parkville in May after they had robbed him, Baltimore County police announced Monday evening.

A grand jury decided against charging Officer Adnan Hussain, who has served as a Park Police officer in the Montgomery County division for seven years.

Hussain was put on routine administrative leave while Baltimore County detectives investigated the incident. It’s unclear if he is still on administrative leave.

Hussain said that he shot the two people after he was robbed of $440 while attempting to purchase a Playstation 5 in the 1100 block of Deanwood Road on May 5.

Park Police initially did not specify whether Hussain shot the two people, who were taken to area hospitals to be treated for non-fatal wounds. Hussain, who was off-duty during the shooting, was treated and released with injuries from the incident that Park Police did not describe.

Baltimore County police also said they have identified three suspects who are facing robbery and weapons charges related to this incident and a separate armed street robbery that occurred on the same block two days earlier on May 3.