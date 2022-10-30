Man shot and killed at gas station in Parkville, Baltimore County Police say

A man in his 20s was shot early Sunday morning in Parkville and pronounced dead at the hospital, Baltimore County Police said.

Officers arrived around 2 a.m. at an Exxon gas station in the 7300 block of McClean Boulevard and found the man suffering from a single gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Baltimore County Police ask anyone with information about the fatal shooting to call 410-307-2020 or contact the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. Anonymous text tips can be made by visiting the Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland website.