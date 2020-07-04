Man killed in Owings Mills shooting, Baltimore County police say

The Baltimore County Police Department is investigating a shooting in Owings Mills that left a man dead.
At about 10 p.m. Friday, police responded to a report of a shooting on Richmar Road, finding Benjamin Knefel, 31, with multiple gunshot wounds in his upper body. Medics pronounced Knefel dead. Police provided no additional details Saturday.
Anyone with information is asked to call 410-307-2020. Callers can remain anonymous and might be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 when submitting tips through Metro Crime Stoppers, either by calling 1-866-7LOCKUP (1-866-756-2587) or text “MCS” with the tip to CRIMES (274637).