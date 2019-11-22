Baltimore County Police are investigating an incident that occurred between a student and staff members at Owings Mills High School Thursday.
A “combative” 17-year-old student at Owings Mills High School student was swearing and arguing with a school staff member just before 11 a.m. Thursday, Baltimore County Police spokesman Shawn Vinson said. As the incident escalated, the teenage male punched the staff member.
“Several other staff members tried to restrain the student,” Vinson said, and the student physically attacked four of the other staff members who tried to intervene. A school resource officer was contacted to investigate the incident, and Vinson said the student was eventually removed from the building.
Vinson said no injuries were reported, but authorities expect the student could face five counts of assault as a juvenile.
Footage posted on Instagram Thursday shows a student punching one of the staff members in the school’s hallway moments after they engaged in an argument. The footage also shows several other people trying to intervene between the student and the staff member.
The Baltimore County Public Schools system sent a letter to parents Thursday to express that “the safety and security of students and staff is a top priority of Owings Mills High School and the Baltimore County Public Schools.”
“At no time were students in danger," the letter stated. “We are sharing this information with our community so you are aware of the incident. Please be assured, the type of behavior exhibited by the student today will not be tolerated. In addition to legal consequences, the school will take appropriate disciplinary action as outlined in the Student Handbook and Policy.”