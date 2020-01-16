A Baltimore County man who allegedly made repeated threats to kill members of an Owings Mills synagogue now faces up to 25 years in prison after a federal grand jury handed down a new indictment with an additional charge Thursday.
Stephen Lyle Orback, 65, faces an additional charge of “intentionally attempting to obstruct persons in the free exercise of their religious beliefs through the threatened use of force” in the latest indictment, the U.S. Attorney’s Office wrote in a news release.
The charge carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, the office wrote. The indictment still carries a charge of making threatening communications that Orback originally faced, which carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison.
Orback was indicted in August on the single charge as attorneys said he made multiple threatening calls to the Rosh Pina Messianic Congregation in Owings Mills.
The new indictment charges Orback with making a series of threatening phone calls to an employee at the congregation from May 12 through July 21, 2019, the office wrote.
The office wrote that Orback threatened “to kill many members of the synagogue with firearms, by using explosives, and by burning the synagogue down.”
Orback is being held in Colorado on unrelated state charges.
He has no attorney representing him in the federal case listed in online court records.