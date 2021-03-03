Baltimore County Police: Man shot at Ramada by Wyndham hotel in Catonsville

Baltimore County Police are searching for multiple suspects connected to a shooting that left one man injured with multiple gunshot wounds inside the Ramada by Wyndham hotel in Catonsville on Tuesday night.
Police confirmed that the man, whose condition is unknown, was transported to a hospital.
Police and Baltimore County Fire Department personnel were called to the hotel in the 6400 block of Baltimore National Pike around 8:30 p.m. responding to a report of gunshots before the suspects fled, police confirmed.
