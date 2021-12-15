Former Baltimore County police officer pleads guilty to identity theft, sentenced to 18 months in prison

A former Baltimore County police officer accused of stealing a dead woman’s identity entered a guilty plea on Wednesday to one count of identity theft.
Deandre Ross, 27, who worked for the Baltimore County Police for four years, was sentenced to three years in jail, all but 18 months suspended, followed by 18 months of probation, according to online court records.
A spokeswoman for the Baltimore County Police Department said Wednesday Ross, who was arrested and suspended from duty in June, is now a “former member” of the agency.
Police previously said Ross was dispatched in March to investigate a call about a sudden death. The family later filed a theft report for a missing laptop, prompting detectives to begin an investigation that led to criminal charges.
Ross is also required to pay $1,990 in restitution and will report to jail on Jan. 3, according to Baltimore County State’s Attorney Scott Shellenberger.
His attorney, Lesley Atkinson, did not immediately return a request for comment left with his office.
Chief Melissa Hyatt said in June the incident was “by no means representative of the fine work that your Baltimore County police officers perform on a daily basis.”
“I can assure you that we remain committed to serving our communities with the utmost integrity and fairness,” Hyatt said in a news release at the time.