Baltimore County police officer convicted of raping one woman, assaulting another

A Baltimore County police officer has been convicted of raping a 22-year-old woman in October 2017, the county state’s attorney’s office said.
Baltimore County Police Officer Anthony Westerman, 27, was convicted late Friday of two counts of second-degree rape and other offenses from the 2017 incident, as well as second-degree assault from a 2019 incident, the state’s attorney’s office said.
Detectives began investigating Westerman in 2019 after being notified of at least three women who allegedly were assaulted, police said previously.
On Oct. 4, 2017, Westerman was at a bar in White Marsh, according to charging documents. A woman passed out in her car, and had planned to wait there until she was sober enough to drive before Westerman and her female friend knocked on her car window. Westerman told the woman he would arrange an Uber to take the two women back to the second woman’s home, the charging documents said.
But Westerman instead had the driver take all three back to his home, where he allegedly raped one of the women, according to the document. The 22-year-old woman told her friend about the incident and the two immediately left, police said.
Prosecutors said Westerman was also convicted of second-degree assault for an incident involving another 22-year-old victim. In that incident, the woman told police she was at a birthday party in Middle River with Wasterman when he grabbed her and tried to kiss her multiple times until she left, according to the charging documents.
Westerman joined the police department in 2013 and was a police officer at the time of each of the incidents, prosecutors said. He is suspended without pay, according to the state’s attorney’s office.
The police department and Westerman’s attorney did not respond to requests for comment Monday afternoon.
Westerman is being held on home detention until sentencing scheduled for November 19, 2021.