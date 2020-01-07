A Baltimore County police officer was charged with burglary and assault in an incident in Edgemere Monday, the police department announced.
Frank Wilcox, 35, was arrested and suspended without pay after he forced his way into a home in the 7400 block of Blevins Ave. about 1 a.m. and pushed someone inside to the ground during an argument with the homeowners “over a domestic issue,” according to police.
Wilcox, a 17-year veteran of the county police force who lives in Sparrows Point and is assigned to the White Marsh Precinct, was removed from the house by witnesses of the incident before officers arrived and later turned himself in, police said.
A peace order has been filed prohibiting Wilcox from any contact with the victim, and he is being held without bail at the Baltimore County Department of Corrections. The assault and burglary charges were not posted to Maryland’s online judiciary database as of Tuesday, so it’s unclear whether he has hired an attorney.
“The officers of the Baltimore County Police Department are obligated to not only enforce the law but to uphold the law in both their professional and personal lives," said Cpl. Shawn Vinson, a police department spokesman. “The allegations that have been made in this case are serious and very concerning, they are not representative of the values and ethics of the many officers and professional staff of the Baltimore County Police Department who dedicate their lives to ensuring the safety of others.”