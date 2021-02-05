Young couple dead in apparent murder-suicide in Middle River

An 18-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man are dead in an apparent murder-suicide Thursday night in the young woman’s home in Middle River, according to Baltimore County police.
Responding to a report of an attempted suicide about 10:30 p.m. at a home in the 3900 block of Bayville Road, near Carroll Island Road, officers discovered the victims, both of them dead from gunshot wounds to the upper body. Police said the man’s wound appeared to have been self-inflicted.
Police identified the victims as April Renee Lawson and Michael Ruben Morris Jr.