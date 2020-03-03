A 27-year-old man has been charged with killing Baltimore rapper Dee Dave in a case of mistaken identity — and then returning to shoot the intended target, according to Baltimore County police.
Calvin Krasheen Fogg is charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder in the Jan. 24 double shooting that killed the 29-year-old rapper, whose real name is David Leroy King Jr., and injured another man outside the Kings Mills apartments in Essex about 5 a.m., charging documents said.
Fogg had come to the apartment building in a borrowed gray Nissan Altima, intending to kill the other man, who in 2015 dated a woman who later dated and had a child with Fogg, according to charging documents.
Fogg and the other man “have had a continuing contentious relationship,” which included Fogg sending the man a threatening text message on Jan. 2, the documents said.
No address or attorney was listed for Fogg in court documents. He is being held without bond, and a phone number listed for him went directly to voicemail.
Dee Dave and the other man, whose name The Baltimore Sun is withholding out of concern for his safety, had been leaving the apartment complex for the airport, where the rapper’s family said he planned to catch a flight to Atlanta for what could possibly have been his “big break.”
Dee Dave walked outside first, and a few moments later, the other man came out to find him lying on the ground, bleeding and unresponsive, according to charging documents. The other man ran back inside to call 911, but realized he had left his phone on the car and came back outside, the documents said.
The gunman, who police allege was Fogg, “realized he had shot the wrong person" and waited for the other man to reappear, the documents said.
When he did, “a single male suspect began shooting at [him] from the corner of the apartment building,” the documents said.
The man sustained a non-fatal gunshot wound but was able to get away.
Surveillance footage from the apartment complex and Fogg’s cellphone records, released to police via a court order, linked him to the killing, according to the charging documents.
His cellphone records placed him at a sister’s apartment a quarter-mile away about 9:30 p.m. the night before the shooting, then at the apartment complex where the shooting occurred before 4 a.m., the documents said. He returned to his sister’s apartment about 5:22 a.m. and left about an hour later, according to the documents.
Police used Fogg’s call log to identify and interview the owner of the borrowed Nissan, who said he loaned the car to Fogg in the early hours of Jan. 23 and got it back the following afternoon, according to the documents. Police say he used a different car “in an attempt to conceal his identity when committing the murder."
The surveillance footage from the apartment complex shows the 2017 Nissan arrive and “captures the crime scene,” the documents said.
“The car makes several passes past the surveillance camera and parks in several spaces near [the] apartment before parking in a final spot in front," near the injured victim’s vehicle, the charging documents said.
After Dee Dave was shot, the surveillance footage shows the vehicle driving away, toward the rear of the apartment building, then shows a single suspect emerge from the same area, shooting at the second man and chasing him, according to the documents.
Fogg admitted borrowing his friend’s Nissan and being at his sister’s apartment that night, but he denied knowing where the second victim lived or leaving his sister’s apartment “at any time” that night, according to the documents.
In an earlier case, Fogg pleaded guilty to felony theft of up to $10,000 in January 2017, according to online court records. He was sentenced to five years in prison, with all but one month suspended, and two years of supervised probation.