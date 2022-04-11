Woman charged with first-degree murder after police say she ran vehicle over man, killing him

A 25-year-old woman was arrested and charged with first-degree murder after a Sunday incident in which police say she ran a vehicle over a 52-year-old man, killing him.

Baltimore County Police wrote in charging documents for Katie Foster, 25, that detectives obtained video footage showing a fight in the 1200 block of Maiden Choice Lane, near Leeds Avenue, in the southwest part of the county that took place Sunday afternoon.

During the altercation, according to police, Foster got into a vehicle and began driving it. A man jumped onto the hood of the car before falling in front of it and being struck, police said.

Detectives wrote that Foster “accelerated over the victim” and continued driving.

The man was later identified as Joseph Dawson, 52.

Police later arrested Foster and she waived her Miranda rights. In an interview, she told a detective Dawson became angry when she turned down a proposition for sex and that she wanted to get away from him. The detective wrote that Foster said “several times” she was afraid of Dawson.

There was no attorney listed for Foster in court records. She is scheduled for a preliminary hearing in court May 6.