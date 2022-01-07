Two dead after striking MTA bus in Pikesville Thursday, Baltimore County police say

A man and woman have died after their vehicle struck a Maryland Transit Administration bus in Pikesville on Thursday, according to Baltimore County police.
Around 11:45 a.m., a 2017 Nissan Altima traveling eastbound on Old Court Road crashed into an MTA bus, which was stopped near Woodling Way, authorities say.
The driver of the Nissan, 51-year-old Komonti Wilmer, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His passenger, Mendy Wimbrey, 48, was transported to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced deceased, according to law enforcement.
Medics transported the bus driver to an area hospital to treat what appear to be minor injuries, police said.
Baltimore County’s Police Crash Team is investigating factors that may have contributed to the accident.