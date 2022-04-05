Ex-wrestling coach at Mount Saint Joseph charged with sexual abuse of minor, second-degree rape

A former Mount Saint Joseph wrestling coach has been charged with crimes including sexual abuse and sexual solicitation of a minor, plus two counts of second-degree rape, according to the Maryland Attorney General’s Office.

Neil Adleberg, 73, allegedly committed the crimes in 2013 and 2014. A release from the Attorney General’s Office stated the prosecution stemmed from its work investigating child sexual abuse associated with a school or place of worship.

Adleberg was the wrestling coach at Mount Saint Joseph High School in the 1970s and returned as an assistant coach in the 2014-15 season, the release said. The victim was not a student at the high school.

Adleberg was indicted on March 21, according to court records, and released on his own recognizance.

He faces charges of sexual abuse of a minor, sexual solicitation of a minor, two counts of second-degree rape and two counts of attempted second-degree rape.

“The victim in this case was a child that was abused and assaulted by Adleberg,” Attorney General Brian Frosh said in the news release. “We will prosecute to the fullest extent of the law those who prey on vulnerable victims.”

Joseph Murtha, Adleberg’s attorney, said Adleberg denies the allegations and that they would be conducting their own investigation. He said Adleberg would not comment, but that he “enjoys the support of many men, including many graduates” of Mount Saint Joseph.

“Mr. Adleberg has dedicated his life to providing support and guidance to hundreds of young men,” Murtha said in an emailed statement. “Many of these men, who represent generations of athletes who have benefited from Mr. Adleberg’s assistance, have reached out to me to voice their support for him, and have offered to help in any way possible.”

An email sent to Mount Saint Joseph officials seeking comment was not immediately returned.

Adleberg, a 1966 Milford Mill graduate, led Mount Saint Joseph to the National Preps Tournament championship for three consecutive years, from 1976 to 1978. The Gaels were the first Maryland team to win the event. Adleberg is also a past president of the Maryland State Wrestling Association.

He also created and ran the Mount Mat Madness high school wrestling tournament for nearly two decades. The event was considered the premier tournament in the state and attracted some of the best high school teams along the East Coast.