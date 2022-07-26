Baltimore County Police: Two shot in Middle River on Tuesday morning

Two people sustained multiple gunshot wounds from a shooting at the intersection of Compass Road and Martin Boulevard in Middle River on Tuesday, Baltimore County Police said.

Baltimore County Violent Crimes detectives arrived at about 10:25 a.m. Both victims were taken to hospitals. Police said their conditions are not known.

Advertisement

“This is an active case, and our detectives are currently investigating the circumstance surrounding this incident,” spokesman Trae Corbin said in a preliminary statement.