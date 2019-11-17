A 20-year-old man was killed in a shooting in Middle River on Sunday, Baltimore County police said.
The victim’s name was not released. Officers found the man suffering from gunshot wounds about 11:40 a.m. outside an apartment complex at the corner of Farwind and Windlass drives, said Cpl. Shawn Vinson, a Baltimore County police spokesman.
He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, Vinson said.
No further details were released. Anyone with information may call county police at 410-307-2020.