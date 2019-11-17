xml:space="preserve">

A 20-year-old man was killed in a shooting in Middle River on Sunday, Baltimore County police said.

The victim’s name was not released. Officers found the man suffering from gunshot wounds about 11:40 a.m. outside an apartment complex at the corner of Farwind and Windlass drives, said Cpl. Shawn Vinson, a Baltimore County police spokesman.

Advertisement

He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, Vinson said.

No further details were released. Anyone with information may call county police at 410-307-2020.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement