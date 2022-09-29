Baltimore County Police charge Gunpowder Falls State Park manager with second-degree rape, assault

Baltimore County Police have charged the park manager of Gunpowder Falls State Park with second-degree rape and second-degree assault, police announced Wednesday.

Michael Browning, 71, of Baldwin was arrested Tuesday and is being held without bail at the Baltimore County Detention Center in Towson. An attorney listed for Browning in online court records could not immediately be reached for comment Wednesday.

Detectives from the Baltimore County Special Victims Unit believe Browning sexually assaulted a victim over a period of six months while he was employed by the Maryland Park Service, police said in a news release.

The state park Browning managed covers more than 18,000 acres across Harford and Baltimore Counties, according to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources’ website. One of Maryland’s largest state parks, Gunpowder Falls State Park has more than 120 miles of multi-use trails and spots for fishing, kayaking, canoeing and swimming.

Police are seeking other potential victims and additional information about this case. The Special Victims Unit can be reached at 410-887-2223.