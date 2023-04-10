Former Gunpowder Falls manager sentenced to 2 years unsupervised probation for sex offense

A Baltimore County judge on Monday sentenced the former head of Gunpowder Falls State Park to two years of unsupervised probation, requiring him to register as a sex offender for 15 years.

Last week a jury of 10 women and two men found Michael Browning, 72, guilty of one misdemeanor count of a fourth-degree sex offense following a five-day trial. He was found not guilty of another 17 counts, including second-degree rape and second-degree assault.

Judge Wendy Epstein accepted the state’s recommendation to suspend all but the time Browning already had served in jail. He must register as a sex offender for 15 years, which later could be reduced to 10. Epstein carved out exemptions in his probation allowing him to travel out of state and maintain firearms for hunting.

Browning is not allowed to contact the two former employees who accused him of rape or visit any state parks run by Maryland’s Department of Natural Resources, Epstein ruled.

Browning may file a motion for a sentence modification within five years. He can ask the court for a probation before judgement, which if granted would give a judge the option to allow him off the sex offender registry. Three years after a finding of probation before judgment, Browning could have the case expunged.

“I do find believe the guilty finding is appropriate,” Epstein said Monday.

Assistant State’s Attorney Brian Botts said he would oppose granting Browning probation before judgment in the future.

In court, Botts gave Epstein a letter from the Department of Natural Resources asking that Browning be given probation. He also referenced an internal affairs investigation by the department into Browning and a reprimand letter from two decades ago that raised concerns about sexual misconduct.

He added that other individuals had complained to Baltimore County Police about Browning’s behavior in the past, describing it as a pattern rather than a “one time mistake or slip-up” that might warrant removing his guilty conviction.

The verdict sheet from the trial did not describe the specific offense for which Browning was found guilty.

“I felt like nobody believed me,” one of Browning’s accusers said in court Monday. “Mike gets to walk out of this courtroom a free man.” Browning retired from the department at the end of November after his police powers were suspended in September.

She encouraged other victims of sexual assault to come forward, regardless of the outcome in Browning’s case. “It takes a lot of courage for someone to sit up in that chair and testify,” she said. “It’s an experience and you’ll probably feel better.”

Browning did not address the court. He declined to speak to reporters through his attorney, Gary Bernstein.

“The sentence was totally appropriate,” Bernstein said, calling it “the most rational thing to do.” He plans to file a motion to be held with the judge asking for probation before judgment.

Bernstein said his client plans to “rehabilitate” his relationship with his wife, and otherwise spend his retirement hunting, fishing and riding horses.