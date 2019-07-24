Baltimore County state’s attorney clears officer in fatal Duke’s Motel shooting

The Baltimore County State’s Attorney’s Office has found a police officer was justified in the fatal shooting at Duke’s Motel in Rosedale on July 6.
Officers responded to a shooting in the 1700 block of Winding Brook Way around 5 a.m. after 37-year-old Rashawna Jenkins called 911 saying that her ex-boyfriend had forced his way into her townhouse. The man, Kareem Omar Morgan, shot her in the knee and fled the house, according to police.
A patrol officer later spotted the man’s car in the parking lot of Duke’s Motel in the 7900 block of Pulaski Highway. Police obtained search and arrest warrants, and a tactical team was brought to the motel to arrest Morgan.
Police identified the officer involved in the shooting as Officer McCampbell, a 20-year veteran assigned to the tactical unit. Police said he has not been involved in any prior shootings and that he has been placed on routine administrative leave. It is department policy not to identify him by first name.
In a letter dated July 15 and addressed to the police department, Deputy State’s Attorney Robin Coffin said a no-knock warrant was carried out on the motel room because Morgan was believed to be armed with a handgun. Police’s entry into the room was captured on body camera footage.
In the footage, Morgan can be seen pointing a handgun at officers and firing a shot, Coffin said in the letter.
Morgan reportedly fired four rounds at the officers. He was fatally shot during an exchange of gunfire. No police officers were injured in the incident.
