Maryland Park Police identify officer involved in Parkville shooting that injured two people, say he’s on administrative leave

The Maryland-National Capital Park Police identified an officer who was involved in a May 5 shooting in Parkville that sent two people to the hospital with gunshot wounds.

Officer Adnan Hussain, who has served as a Park Police officer in the Montgomery County division for seven years, is on routine administrative leave while Baltimore County shooting detectives investigate the incident, park police said Tuesday.

Park Police did not specify whether Hussain shot the two people whom Baltimore County Police described as shooting victims. Hussain was not injured during the incident, Baltimore County Police said May 5.

Baltimore County officers arrived around 6:20 p.m. at the 1100 block of Deanwood Road after receiving several calls regarding a robbery and shots fired. Officers located two victims with gunshot wounds and emergency medical services took them to a local hospital.

Detective John Connor, a Baltimore County Police spokesman, did not have an update on the incident Tuesday evening. It is unclear whether the shooting victims also had weapons, and what injuries they suffered from the shooting. Police have not said whether criminal charges are pending related to the case.