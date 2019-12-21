A man was stabbed outside of a nightclub in Middle River early Saturday morning and later died, Baltimore County police said.
Police announced Saturday afternoon that officers responded to Excape Nightclub, at 10025 Pulaski Highway, at about 12:15 a.m. for a report of a stabbing. A man and another person got into an argument that led to the stabbing, police said. The person fled the scene before officers arrived, police said.
The victim was taken to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center, where he later died.
Police are continuing to investigate. Police did not offer any description of the person who stabbed the man, and they are offering a reward for information.
Another man was fatally stabbed two days earlier, in the nearby Fontana Village neighborhood. A 37-year-old man was charged with first-degree murder after Denys Javie Hernandez-Martinez died Thursday.
Anonymous tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers by using their mobile app or by calling 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also text “MCS” and your message to “CRIMES” (274637).