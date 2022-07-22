Baltimore County Police: Man, 21, shot to death Thursday afternoon in Essex

A 21-year-old man was killed Thursday afternoon during a shooting in Essex, according to police.

Kenyon Joyner was pronounced dead at a hospital. He suffered at least one gunshot wound, Baltimore County Police said.

The shooting happened about 2 p.m. in the 1400 block of Hadwick Drive, according to a news release.

Homicide detectives are investigating and anyone with related information is asked to call 410-307-2020. Leave tips at Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland, 1-866-7-LOCKUP or through the Baltimore County Police Department’s iWATCH program.