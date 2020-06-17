Man facing life-threatening injuries after being struck by car in downtown Baltimore

A man is suffering from life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle Tuesday night in downtown Baltimore, police said.
Detective Niki Fennoy said officers received a call at 7:03 p.m. about a crash on the 900 block of W. Fayette St. According to Fennoy, a 23-year-old man riding a dirt bike was struck by a 2006 Infiniti. The driver of the Infiniti fled the scene before police arrived, Fennoy said.
The victim was transported to an area hospital, where he is battling life-threatening injuries, Fennoy said.