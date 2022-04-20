Man, 29, arrested in Baltimore City, charged with first-degree murder in death of 33-year-old woman in Essex, county police say

A 29-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing a 33-year-old woman in Essex last week, police said.

Baltimore County Police said Tuesday night that Tavon Howard has been charged with first-degree murder. He is being held at the Baltimore County Detention Center without bond. No attorney is listed for him in online court records.

Police said that on Friday around 1:40 p.m. detectives were attempting to stop Howard as he was driving along South Conkling Street in Baltimore City. He fled and Baltimore Police later arrested him near Harford Terrace and Weaver Avenue in the Lauraville neighborhood.

On Thursday, county police officers responded to the unit block of Windjammer Court in Essex for a wellness check. When officers arrived, they found a 33-year-old Bradyna Henson dead. Police said the woman showed signs of apparent trauma.