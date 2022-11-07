Parkville High School student arrested with loaded handgun, Baltimore County Police say

Baltimore County Police officers arrested a 14-year-old Parkville High School student on Monday who they say was in possession of a loaded handgun at school.

The investigation began after the school’s administration was notified about a possible weapon in the building, according to a letter sent to families by Parkville High School Principal Maureen Astarita. The school resource officer contacted county police, and officers located the student and the gun.

Advertisement

The school was placed on lockdown from about 10:10 a.m. to 10:36 a.m., said Charles Herndon, a spokesperson for Baltimore County Public Schools.

“Possession of weapons is a serious offense and will not be tolerated at Parkville HS,” reads the letter from Astarita. “We will take appropriate disciplinary action as outlined in the Student Handbook and Policy.”

Advertisement

Charges in the case are still pending, said Trae Corbin, a spokesperson for the Baltimore County Police Department.

“As with this case, it is important for all of us — student and parents alike — to inform school staff or police any time you or your child sees, hears, or reads anything that is suspicious or that may pose a threat to the school or its students,” Astarita wrote.