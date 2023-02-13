Cockeysville man charged with shooting two Baltimore County police officers waives bail review

A Cockeysville man who police say shot two officers and led authorities on a dayslong search will remain in jail until a preliminary hearing in March.

David Emory Linthicum, who faces charges that include attempted murder, waived his bail review hearing in Baltimore County District Court on Monday afternoon.

“As the media initially reported, this began as a response to a person in crisis,” his attorney, public defender Deborah Katz Levi, said in a statement. “We are hopeful that this process will be fair and just, as this is a situation that requires ultimate compassion for all who are involved.”

He is also charged with first-degree assault, carjacking, stealing a car, use of a firearm in a violent crime and possession of a loaded handgun in Baltimore County.

A preliminary hearing in Linthicum’s case is set for March 10, according to court records.

Suspect David Linthicum is taken to a Baltimore County police cruiser after being medically evaluated by paramedics following his arrest in the woods near Belair Road and Mountain Road in Fallston. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

Harford County sheriff’s deputies arrested Linthicum early Friday after a two-day-long search that began when police were called to a Powers Avenue home in Cockeysville for a report of a suicidal person, according to court documents.

The 24-year-old on Wednesday shot a responding officer, Barry Jordan, firing 15 rounds toward Jordan and Linthicum’s father, charging documents said. Court documents said Jordan was treated at Sinai Hospital and released Wednesday night.

After Linthicum fled the home, Baltimore County schools closed Thursday and police told residents to shelter in place as they continued to search for him.

At about 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Linthicum used a rifle to shoot Baltimore County Det. Jonathan Chih along Warren Road before stealing the detective’s truck and driving into Harford County, charging documents said.

Police used spike strips to disable the truck and Linthicum ran into a wooded area near a Fallston shopping center where he was arrested early Friday after an eight-hour standoff.

Chih, who was shot multiple times Thursday and fired back at Linthicum, was taken to Shock Trauma and placed on life support. The detective was “recovering and alert” Sunday, a police spokesperson said.

Authorities had no update on Chih’s condition on Monday.