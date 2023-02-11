Baltimore County Police investigating Liberty Road shooting

Baltimore County Police announced they are investigating a shooting that occurred Friday night on Liberty Road in Randallstown.

Officers responded to reports of a physical disturbance around 8:40 p.m. in the 9800 block of Liberty Road in Baltimore County, according to a police news release.

Responding police found an adult man suffering from a gunshot wound, after which he was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Unit ask anyone with information to call 410-307-2020. Information can also be provided through the Baltimore County iWATCH program.