Lansdowne High School stabbing suspect charged as an adult

Baltimore County Police cars parked outside Lansdowne High School after a student stabbed another student around 12:45 p.m. Tuesday. A teenage girl is the hospital with serious injuries; another teenage girl is in police custody. (Lilly Price)

The girl accused of stabbing a fellow student at Lansdowne High School on Tuesday will be charged as an adult with first-degree attempted murder as well as first-degree and second-degree assault after a violent encounter that placed the school on lockdown, according to the Baltimore County State’s Attorney’s Office on Friday.

Zoe Holt, the 15-year-old sophomore who was stabbed, was released from the intensive care unit on Thursday and is now recovering in the hospital, according to her mother, Amber Holt.

“She’s still, not by any means, out of the woods yet,” Amber Holt said, adding that her daughter is “still in shock” from being stabbed multiple times in a school bathroom just before 1 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

Officers took the suspect, a female student, into custody shortly after the stabbing. The school was placed on lockdown for over 30 minutes as Baltimore County Police responded.

Amber Holt said her daughter did not know her attacker, but they suspect the sudden fight was due to jealousy, as Zoe Holt is seeing a boy who they believe the suspect liked.

“It’s just stupid,” Amber Holt said. “She’s in tremendous pain right now, because she’s pretty and a boy likes her.”

She said Zoe was cut multiple times in the head, throat, chest, arm and back, and suffered a skull fracture in addition to ten or more wounds.

After the attack, Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski called the stabbing “heartbreaking,” tweeting that “we expect the suspect in this incident to be held fully accountable for this outrageous and unacceptable behavior.”

A friend of the Hart family established a fundraiser to support Zoe Hart’s medical expenses, raising over $3,100 by Friday.