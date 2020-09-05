Man, 14-year-old boy injured in Lansdowne shooting, Baltimore County police say

Baltimore County police are investigating a shooting Friday in the unit block of Babybird Court in Lansdowne.
Police responded to reports of a shooting just before 5:30 p.m. and found an adult man and a 14-year-old boy injured. One or more suspects fled the scene, police said.
The two wounded persons were taken to an area hospital and were treated. They are expected to survive the wounds, police said.
Police are continuing to investigate the incident. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact detectives by calling 410-307-2020.